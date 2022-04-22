Advertisement

Former candidate facing child porn charges wants back online

Former candidate facing child porn charges wants back online
Former candidate facing child porn charges wants back online(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A former Maine gubernatorial candidate charged with possessing child pornography has asked a judge to allow him back online.

The attorney for Eliot Cutler asked a judge this week to amend bail conditions so Cutler can have access to the internet.

The 75-year-old Cutler was released on bail after his arrest on March 25 at his home in Brooklin on four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

A hearing is set for May 3, when Cutler is expected to make his first court appearance.

