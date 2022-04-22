Former candidate facing child porn charges wants back online

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A former Maine gubernatorial candidate charged with possessing child pornography has asked a judge to allow him back online.

The attorney for Eliot Cutler asked a judge this week to amend bail conditions so Cutler can have access to the internet.

The 75-year-old Cutler was released on bail after his arrest on March 25 at his home in Brooklin on four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12.

A hearing is set for May 3, when Cutler is expected to make his first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.