Downeast Correctional Facility reopens

MACHIASPORT, Maine (WABI) - Downeast Correctional Facility is back up and running offering residents in its early release program a second chance at life.

The facility was shut down suddenly by the Lepage Administration in February of 2018. Governor Mills says the move to reopen the facility is what she calls righting a wrong.

“When I became governor, I promised I would reopen the facility. I promised we would bring these jobs back to Washington County. I promised that we would bring people to work in the county and through work release, etc., that’s what we’re doing today,” Governor Mills stated.

The facility helps its residents learn trades that allow them to give back to the community as they transition back into society.

“And this is an opportunity for residents in the last part of their sentences to be able to reintegrate with the community work, pay restitution without money, fines, have some money to be able to generate so when they release, they can be successful,” said Commissioner Randall Liberty.

These opportunities can be life changing.

“It means a lot, you know? I mean, made me feel like people didn’t give up on me, you know? It means a lot to get a second chance,” said Carlos Thabor, a resident at Down East Correctional Facility.

The facility will employ 15 people and house about 50 residents.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.