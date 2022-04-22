Chilly & Breezy Night. Sunny, Seasonable & Breezy Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds and isolated showers will still be around through the early evening. Once the sun goes down, the chance of any showers will quickly diminish. Cloud cover will also be thinning out through the first half of the night as a ridge of high pressure continues to build into the region. Winds will remain on the breezy side with NW winds gusting up to 25 mph overnight. Despite the winds mixing up the atmosphere, lows will be on the colder side with temperatures dropping close to or just below the freezing mark. Any plants that are sensitive to the cold should be covered or brought indoors this evening.

Quiet & dry conditions stick around through the weekend thanks to the ridge of high pressure. Saturday will be the brightest day of the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s with northwest winds that will gust up to 25 mph at times. With the mild & breezy conditions on Saturday, there will be a Fire Weather concern as most vegetation is still brown and has dried out. For Sunday, more clouds will be thrown into the mix, but highs will be mostly in the 50s. Winds will be significantly lighter than Saturday and because of this, Sunday will be the pick of the weekend.

Dry conditions stick around into Monday. Temperatures will also be mild as highs reach the upper 50s & low 60s. Enjoy the dry conditions as a pattern change by Tuesday will result in almost daily chances of showers through the rest of next week. Rain chances will be associated with a potential low-pressure system that looks to move out of the Mid-Atlantic and stall out over the Gulf of Maine for several days. As of now, most days will see just light showers with the exception of Wednesday where steady rain is expected. There will also be the chance of snow mixing in with the rain over northern locations a few days next week. This will be highly temperature dependent.

TONIGHT: Shower chances end and skies will gradually clear. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. NW wind will gust up to 25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s. NW wind will gust near 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs mostly in the 40s with a few low 50s possible.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs mostly in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.