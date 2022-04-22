Advertisement

Bull Moose, record stores across the globe celebrating Record Store Day Saturday

Vinyl enthusiasts to celebrate 15th Record Store Day Saturday
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday marks a holiday celebrated by music lovers all across the globe - Record Store Day.

It’s a promotion that turned the tables on the vinyl record industry, and one that got its start in Maine.

Music fans around the world will flock to their local record stores tomorrow on the 15th anniversary of Record Store Day - a promotion that got its start in Maine.

Chris Brown is the CFO of Bull Moose, and one of the creators of the global phenomenon.

“We needed a way to let everybody know that things were great, people still liked music, they wanted to buy music, they were coming into stores,” said Brown. “If all of us got together and did an event all on the same day, then it would be like a big holiday. And, that turned into Record Store Day.”

An idea that turned the table on vinyl sales.

“When record sales bottomed out around 2005, it was a $36 million-a year business. It’s a billion dollar industry now,” said Brown.

For many, the best part of Record Store Day is the exclusive releases you won’t find anywhere else.

“What’s really cool is it was recorded on Record Store Day in a record store There’s just a bunch of stuff on here like the original version of the song Suzie Q,” said Brown.

No matter what kind of records make up your collection, there’s something special about vinyl that makes it a work of art.

“They are basically handmade. There’s somebody literally taking it off the press, off the spindle, and putting it into a sleeve,” said Brown. “That’s all done with somebody with gloves on, there’s not a machine handling those. It’s hand-loved the whole way through. You can do some really cool things with records because they’re so big!”

15 years later, Brown’s idea has changed the music business near and far.

“It made the entire music industry a lot more fun,” said Brown. “It really reinvigorated vinyl, the improbable comeback. For the most part, it’s new business, so that turns into jobs. It turns into higher wages, it turns into better opportunities for local bands.”

A resurgence that got its start at Bull Moose.

