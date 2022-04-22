Advertisement

Buckets of ladybugs released inside the Mall of America to fight pests

By WCCO staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) – Some children in Minnesota celebrated Earth Day by releasing more than 100,000 ladybugs inside the Mall of America.

There are over 30,000 live plants on the property, including 400 live trees.

The mall has found the most effective way to deal with bugs are bugs.

The center has been using ladybugs as a pesticide for almost 30 years. It’s also been environmentally friendly since it opened in 1992.

The mall recycles more than 60% of its waste, uses passive solar energy from skylights, relies on LED bulbs and sends food waste to a local hog farm.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

