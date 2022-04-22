Advertisement

18-year-old denies charge related to homemade explosive

Xavier Pelkey, of Waterville, was arraigned Thursday after being indicted on a charge of possession of unregistered destructive devices.(Gray tv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - An 18-year-old from Maine accused of having homemade explosive devices intended to for use in an attack on a mosque has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Xavier Pelkey, of Waterville, was arraigned Thursday after being indicted on a charge of possession of unregistered destructive devices.

Pelkey was arrested Feb. 11 by FBI agents who allegedly found three homemade explosives.

They were made of fireworks bundled with staples, pins and thumb tacks to create shrapnel if detonated.

Prosecutors say he allegedly was in communication with two juveniles about plans to attack a mosque, and possibly a synagogue, in Chicago.

Pelkey remains detained pending trial. Pelkey’s attorney didn’t return a call Friday seeking comment.

