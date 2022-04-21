Utility oversight bill advances after differences resolved

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature has voted in favor of a bill to boost oversight of the state’s two major electric utilities a day after a disagreement in the House put the proposal into limbo.

House Democrats resolved their differences Wednesday to vote for a modified bill.

The bill would establish new performance measures and add financial penalties for failure to meet the benchmarks.

In extreme circumstances, the utilities could face a forced sale for repeated violations. It faces further votes.

