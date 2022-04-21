Advertisement

UMaine PD investigating multiple burglaries at frats, attempts to identify person

By WMTW
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WMTW) - University of Maine police are attempting to identify a person that may be connected with multiple burglaries.

The police department released two videos of a person, hoping to identify them by their clothing or mannerisms.

Officials say the videos are part of an investigation into multiple burglaries to fraternities that occurred on College Avenue.

Two burglaries took place around March 18, while another happened last year, on Oct. 29.

Police are asking anyone with information on the person to contact UMaine Police Department at 207 -581-4040 or Det. Sgt. William Flagg at william.flagg@maine.edu.

#UMaine Request for Information The University of Maine Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries to...

Posted by University of Maine Police Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

