Town of Howland getting ready to move into new municipal building

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - When David Lloyd became the town manager for the town of Howland in 2019, plans were already in the works for a new home for the fire department and the town office.

“I had the simple task of what is this building going to cost and how are we going to finance it,” he said.

The new building which sits on the Old Howland Tannery facility will be home to fire/EMS, the town office, and the library.

“We had that property for quite a few years,” he said. “It’s good to be able to use that property. We have got a beautiful park right next door. The playground is across from the new town office. So, it made sense to do everything right here in this lot.”

The total cost for the project - $3.4 million, which will be paid over 30 years.

While it caused some sticker shock for some taxpayers, town officials say the time is now to make the move.

“If we waited five years, the building is just going to be more expensive. So, it was either do it now or we’re never going to do it,” Lloyd explained.

Lloyd says the town office has been housed in its location on Main Street for almost 100 years.

The current fire station, located on Willow Street, was built back in the 1970s for a volunteer force.

“It met the need when it was a volunteer fire department. When we went to full-time Fire/EMS, it no longer met our need, Lloyd said.

Howland Fire Chief, Josh McNally, says that the building lacks space and is a safety concern for his crew that works 24-hour shifts.

“It’s to a point that it needs repair,” McNally said. “At the time, it certainly was not built to have people there around the clock. We looked at how we can fix that building so that it would bring it up to code and allow for a sleeping area and have room for the vehicles. It was not cost effective.”

The Howland Fire Department is responsible for fire protection in six different towns, covering 250 square miles.

“We cover clear into Hancock County. We back up Milford. We back up Lincoln. It is just kind of out of necessity the way that Fire/EMS is these days. We go a long distance because there are so few of us now,” he said.

The hope is that this new space, which meets all current safety codes, will entice those in the fire service to want to live and work in the Howland area.

The building is slated to open in June.

McNally and town officials are hopeful the town takes pride in this new facility.

“It’ll improve our response. It certainly is going to improve morale,” said McNally. “I really hope that the town of Howland and the surrounding communities are proud of this building. It’s something that will outlive all of us.”

Check out what is planned for Howland in the upcoming months. Please note: Howland Fire/EMS Municipal Building date is tentative and subject to change at this time. Posted by Howland Maine Community Events on Saturday, March 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.