Advertisement

State officials terminate application for large-scale salmon farm in Frenchman Bay

The proposal has been the source of controversy for groups like Frenchman Bay United who don’t want the project to continue.
Proposed Salmon farm draws controversy in Frenchman Bay.
Proposed Salmon farm draws controversy in Frenchman Bay.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) - Plans for a large scale fish farm in Frenchman Bay have come to a halt.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources terminated the application from American Aquafarms to build two 60 acre sites in the bay.

They say the company failed to secure a state-approved source of salmon eggs, and failed to show the hatchery met requirements of state law for fish health and genetics.

The proposal has been the source of controversy for groups like Frenchman Bay United who don’t want the project to continue.

While this puts a significant delay in the project, folks with Frenchman Bay United are worried the company will continue reapplying for the lease.

“Frechman Bay United and dozens of our partners have convincingly made the case against this project and many substantive grounds. The adverse impact on the environment, the threat to our working waterfronts the threat to the tourism industry, the insult to the foundational ideas of Acadia National Park and the litany of unmentioned risks that could go enormously wrong, Mainers agree, this project is a bad deal for Maine,” said president of Frenchman Bay United Henry Sharpe.

We have reached out to American Aquafarms for comment but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm
Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta
Man shot after entering Augusta federal building with knife and physically assaulting guard, FBI says
The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday.
Mother charged in death of 5-year-old boy found buried in park
44-year-old Kelly Giles was arrested for setting fire to a home in Carroll Plantation Wednesday...
Woman arrested after house fire in Carroll Plantation
Federal Building in Bangor
Maine man accused of defrauding fed government charged with violating bail

Latest News

Maine Department of Labor works to pair employers and employees.
Opportunity knocks at MDOL Career Fair
FAME shares resources for financial wellness
University of Maine police are attempting to identify a person that may be connected with...
UMaine PD investigating multiple burglaries at frats, attempts to identify person
44-year-old Kelly Giles was arrested for setting fire to a home in Carroll Plantation Wednesday...
Woman arrested after house fire in Carroll Plantation