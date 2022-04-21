Advertisement

Smithfield’s Josie Varney starring for Duke and Team USA field hockey

She recently returned from South Africa after competing for the national team
By Ben Barr
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Smithfield’s Josie Varney has made several high-profile stops in her field hockey career.

She recently returned from South Africa after competing for the national team(WABI/Josie Varney)

Varney grew up in an ice hockey family, but she’s made a name for herself on the field.

“To give up X, Y, and Z for field hockey has never been a hard thing for me. I just love it so much,” said Varney, Duke junior midfielder.

She’s made it from Messalonskee Middle School and St. Paul’s School in New Hampshire to Duke.

“My teammates are my best friends in the whole world. It’s special to get to put on the Duke jersey with them. It’s surreal knowing what it stands for with the tradition and girls who came before us,” said Varney.

She’s also represented her country.

“Probably the biggest difference between college and U.S. hockey is the speed. In international play, the pace of play, variety, and creativity in the game is a lot different,” said Varney.

She’s found her place on Team USA.

“You find your super powers. At Team USA, they’re always talking about using your super power to your advantage. You don’t necessarily have to be the best at everything, but just be the best at your thing,” said Varney.

She’s got eyes on the biggest stage after competing in the Junior World Cup in South Africa.

“I’ve always definitely had the dream of going to the Olympics and representing my country. That’s definitely on my radar,” said Varney.

Varney has travelled to Uruguay, Germany, and Canada with Team USA, and plans to play in Ireland this summer.

In the classroom, she’s majoring in sociology with a minor in political science along with her markets and management certification

She’ll be interning with Fidelity in Boston this summer.

