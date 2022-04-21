Advertisement

Six people temporarily without a home after fire in Augusta

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An electrical issue is believed to have caused a fire in Augusta Thursday morning that left six people temporarily without a home.

It happened around 8 a.m., at an apartment building on Leighton Road.

When crews arrived, they found a room on the second floor on fire.

We’re told they were able to get the fire under control within a half hour.

The Augusta fire chief tells TV5 no one was injured, but a dog died in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping all six people find temporary housing.

