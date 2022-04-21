Showers & Breezy Overnight. Drier & Still Breezy Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to increase, and winds remain on the breezy side as high pressure departs the region and a cold front approaches from the west. An area of low pressure will pass to our north. This will interact with the exiting high to produce breezy conditions overnight. Winds will begin to turn out of the southwest and at times will gust close to 30 mph before becoming lighter by daybreak Friday. The associated cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers through the early evening with spot showers possible overnight & into early Friday morning. Lows will be warmer than what they were last night. Most will have above freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will move in by Friday afternoon and will remain in control through the weekend. Before the ridge moves in, some clouds and a few spot showers will be possible Friday morning. By the afternoon, drier, brighter & breezy conditions can be expected. Winds on Friday will be out of the WNW and will gust near 35 mph. Friday will be one of the warmest days of the week with highs ranging from the upper 40s over the north to the 50s and low 60s elsewhere.

Quiet & dry conditions stick around through the weekend thanks to the ridge of high pressure. Saturday will be the warmest and brightest day of the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s with northwest winds that will gust up to 25 mph at times. For Sunday, more clouds will be thrown into the mix, this will result in slightly cooler highs as most will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

Dry conditions stick around into Monday. Temperatures will also be mild as highs reach the upper 50s & low 60s. Enjoy the dry conditions as a pattern change by Tuesday will result in almost daily chances of showers through the rest of next week. Rain chances will be associated with a potential low-pressure system that looks to stall out over the Gulf of Maine for several days. As of now, significant rainfall is not a big concern as only light showers are expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The best chance of showers will be during the first part of the night. Lows in the 30s and low 40s. Winds turn out of the southwest and will continue to gust up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds & isolated showers in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 50s. Breezy WNW winds gusting near 35 mph at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s. NW wind will gust near 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs mostly in the 40s with a few low 50s possible.

