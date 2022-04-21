Advertisement

Opportunity knocks at MDOL Career Fair

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Opportunities abound for those listening for the knocking Thursday.

The Bangor Mall was the site of a career fair with around 70 employers with a wide range of openings for job seekers.

Hosted by the Maine Department of Labor, organizers say a big part of making events like this effective is making people feel comfortable approaching a would-be employer.

“I think in this kind of environment, the employers do a really good job of letting individuals feel like they are welcome,” explained Career Center Consultant Lucio Gonzalez. “I mean, employers do a fantastic job of making a welcoming environment. I think that this proves it with the amount of individuals that we have attending. It’s the employers making people feel welcome, and I think people leave a lot more clarified and a lot more excited about how they can tackle the job opportunities that are out there.”

Anyone who missed out and is interested in finding a job should reach out to their local career center.

