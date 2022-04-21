Advertisement

Woman arrested after house fire in Carroll Plantation

44-year-old Kelly Giles was arrested for setting fire to a home in Carroll Plantation Wednesday...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CARROLL PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - One woman was arrested after a house fire in Carroll Plantation Wednesday.

44-year-old Kelli Giles was arrested for arson after reports of causing damage to a home Wednesday afternoon.

According to Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss, police were called to a home on Main Road in Carroll Plantation for a disorderly complaint.

44-year-old Kelly Giles was arrested for allegedly setting fire to this home in Carroll...
The initial complaint involved a woman causing damage to the home, but when police arrived, the home was on fire.

Law enforcement found that the fire was intentionally set, and Giles was arrested for arson and taken to Penobscot County Jail after being treated for minor injuries.

The home was a total loss.

