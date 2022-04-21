Maine college systems explain how students benefit from supplemental budget

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - With bipartisan support and the stroke of Governor Mills’ pen Wednesday, Maine students now have more affordable options to get a college education.

TV5 spoke with representatives from both the University of Maine System and Maine Community College System to learn more about the changes coming their way.

“The impact is honestly huge for the state and for the workforce opportunities,” said David Daigler, Maine Community College System president.

As part of Maine’s supplemental budget, $20 million in funding will provide up to two years of free in-state community college. The benefit applies to high school graduates from the classes of 2020 through 2023.

“College attendance, and especially community college attendance, has fallen off dramatically during the pandemic. We can track that decline in enrollment to some of our lowest income households in Maine and some of the students who have the highest financial need and some of the greatest opportunity to benefit,” Daigler said.

Another $2.5 million will expand the Maine Community College System’s six nursing programs, allowing for as many as double nursing graduates.

“If you’re a high school student and you aspire to be a nurse, the job opportunities to be a nurse are incredible. But, in order to be a nurse, you have to sit for boards and pass a test. In order to sit for those boards, you have to have a college degree,” Daigler said. “If you apply this year coming out of high school, you’ll have the opportunity to get those nursing degrees without having to pay tuition or fees.”

University of Maine System students are reaping the benefits of the budget, too. Thanks to almost $8 million in funding, there will be no in-state tuition increase for the seventh time in the last 12 years.

“We had intended to go to the trustees with a modest tuition increase this year, somewhere in the 2.5-3% range. We’ll get the equivalent amount of what a tuition increase would’ve been in revenue from the state, and in exchange for that, we’ll keep tuition flat for another year,” said Ryan Low, vice chancellor for finance and administration at UMS.

Low says the System is grateful that both parties in the legislature, along with Governor Mills, made affordable education a priority.

“We know that we have quality programs and so being able to offer really affordable education, and quality, we think positions us really well and positions the state well,” Low said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.