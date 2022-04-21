Madison man still in the hospital after being hit by SUV in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A Madison man is still in the hospital after being hit by an SUV in Skowhegan Tuesday night.

Police say 34-year-old Eric Casson was crossing Madison Avenue when he was struck.

Officials say the driver did not see Casson as he was wearing dark clothing.

We’re told he was flown to a Portland hospital with a head injury and fractures to both legs.

The investigation is ongoing.

