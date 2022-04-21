Increasing Clouds & Turning Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will give us some sunshine to start the day today but we’ll see increasing clouds as the day progresses with a cold front approaching the region. The approaching cold front will bring us a chance for a few isolated rain showers later this afternoon across northern and western parts of the state otherwise the bulk of the day will be dry. As the cold front approaches, the pressure gradient over the area will tighten which will result in a gusty southerly breeze today with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible later this morning through the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. A better chance for some scattered showers will arrive later this evening and through the night tonight as the cold front crosses the state. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Upper level energy will move through the state Friday morning keeping the chance of showers in the forecast mainly during the morning hours. As the upper level energy moves to our east during the afternoon, and high pressure moves towards the area, shower chances will diminish and skies will brighten Friday afternoon. It’ll be another breezy day with a northwest wind gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. Highs on Friday will be a bit more seasonable with temperatures mainly in the 50s. High pressure brings us a good start to the weekend with sunshine Saturday and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. We’ll see a few more clouds on Sunday as a warm front approaches from the west but overall it looks like another good day with highs in the 50s.

Today: Increasing clouds. A few isolated showers are possible later this afternoon, mainly across northern areas. Highs between 45°-53°. Light wind will become south and increase to 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible from late morning through the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Lows between 38°-45°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Friday: A few showers possible during the morning then brightening skies and breezy during the afternoon. Highs between 48°-58°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

