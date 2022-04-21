Advertisement

Illness trending up in Maine, people “letting guard down”

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Several different illnesses in Maine are trending upward.

Northern Light Health’s Dr. James Jarvis talked about what they have been dealing with recently.

He says for the last month, COVID cases, along with levels in wastewater, have drifted up.

So are cases of Influenza A.

Also, people have reported getting sick with a stomach bug.

Jarvis says that’s a norovirus and would come from unclean surfaces.

“I think it’s because people are just letting their guard down,” said Jarvis. “We probably saw a decrease in norovirus because people were washing their hands more and therefore not contaminating themselves. If you start not washing your hands as frequently, wearing your mask, you’re gonna start getting infections other than just coronavirus.”

Jarvis says after almost two years of masking and separation from others, your immune system, if you weren’t dealing with COVID, wasn’t asked to do as much.

All the more reason to take precautions as we re-enter life as we knew it.

