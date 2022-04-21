Husson hosts annual Research and Scholarship Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A year of hard work presented and celebrated at Husson Thursday.

The 12th annual Research and Scholarship Day allows students and faculty to share results of several research projects.

One of those presenting findings was Katie Tierney.

She’s working toward her doctorate in pharmacy.

“As you know, we’re all going into healthcare fields, and the reality is we’re all going to be working together as working professionals, nurses, physical therapists, pharmacists,” Tierney explained. “So, for us to be able to get together now on a student level and share our work and our findings and be interested in what everybody else is doing I think will make it so much better as when we’re working adults collaborating professionals taking care of our patients.”

This year’s keynote address came from Dr. Jane Snowdon, a chief science officer at IBM Watson Health.

Her talk was on, “Technology and Innovation in Healthcare and Life Sciences.”

