Family duo publishes children’s books based on memories from Great Cranberry Island

Naomi and Hannah say it took a few years and lots of input from friends and family along the way.
Hannah McShea illustrated both children's books.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CRANBERRY ISLES, Maine (WABI) - A grandmother granddaughter duo is taking childhood memories and turning them into books.

Hannah McShea has been visiting her grandma Naomi on Great Cranberry Island for as long as she can remember.

Roughly 10 years ago they decided to publish their first book called “I Don’t Like It - But Maybe I Will When I Grow Up.”

The idea came from Hannah not liking something on her plate but not wanting to hurt her grandmother’s feelings.

Both of them wrote the book and Hannah created the illustrations.

“Hannah was a little girl of about five or six and I gave her some greens for dinner and she said I don’t like it, maybe I will when I grow up , she said looking at me, wanting me not to be hurt. So, I said to myself that’s the name of a storybook or a song, or a something,” Naomi said.

“It’s not a standard family memory either because there’s a lot of heated editorial disputes that went on and a lot of jokes, so it’s very special,” Hannah said.

Now, they’ve published the follow up called “I Do Like It - And Here’s How To Cook It.”

It offers recipes with lots of vegetables in a kid friendly manner.

The books can be purchased on Amazon or rented from the Great Cranberry Library.

