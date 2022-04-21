FAME shares resources for financial wellness

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - April is financial literacy month, and one local company is looking to help Mainers with their financial wellness.

Finance Authority of Maine, otherwise known as FAME, has resources to help Mainers from fourth grade through retirement.

They’ve also recently launched an employer roadmap to help both public and private businesses better support their employees in taking care of their finances.

FAME says no matter your age, it’s always helpful to start thinking about saving money.

“But also remember that it’s never too late to get started, you know, certainly if you’re in high school or already in college, you know, focusing on savings and those future goals is really important regardless of where you are in your financial wellness journey,” said Mary Dyer.

To find out more about the programs FAME offers you can visit their website at famemaine.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.