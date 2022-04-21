Advertisement

Best Buy launches home pickup recycling service

For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.
For $200, Best Buy will come to your house and pick up your old appliances and computers.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Best Buy is offering a new service to pick up your large tech items that need to be recycled.

It’s called the Best Buy Standalone Haul-Away Service.

Workers will remove up to two items from homes per visit.

That includes things like big-screen TVs and washing machines, as well as smaller items like laptop computers and gaming consoles.

Best Buy is charging $200 for each pickup.

The store said it’s the largest retail collector of e-waste in the country.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44-year-old Kelli Giles is charged with arson.
Woman arrested after house fire in Carroll Plantation
Missouri State Highway Patrol found 500 lbs. of marijuana scattered across I-70 on 4/20.
500 lbs. of marijuana scattered on interstate during crash on 4/20, troopers say
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.
Family of 3 displaced after house fire in Glenburn

Latest News

Police in New York are investigating the shooting death of a sixth-grade student Aliza Spencer.
Mayor: 12-year-old girl killed while walking home, $10K reward for shooter
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to new battleground
The masked individuals pushed passed store employees to get into the store.
Masked suspects get away with $140K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store in Cincinnati
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race