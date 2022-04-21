Augusta man charged for assault on a federal officer

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - An Augusta man has been charged with assaulting a federal officer after a shooting incident Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Muskie Federal Building in Augusta.

Officials say 41-year-old Derik Broox Wight was armed with a knife and attacked a security officer, at one point holding the knife near the officer’s throat.

A second officer shot Wight who was then arrested and taken to a hospital for his injuries.

If convicted, Wight faces up to 20 years behind bars.

