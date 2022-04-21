American Lung Association’s “State of the Air” reports on Maine’s air quality

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - This year’s “State of the Air” report, released by the American Lung Association, finds Maine still has some of the cleanest air in the country.

However, some areas saw mixed progress for some of the most harmful and widespread types of air pollution.

Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, and Washington counties all saw improved grades for ozone, while Aroostook saw a worse grade for short-term particle pollution.

Bangor is one of only ten cities in the nation that ranked cleanest for ozone as well as short and long term particle pollution.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.