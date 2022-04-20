Advertisement

Wicked Brew in Bangor reopens after renovations

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After closing for more than three weeks for renovations, Wicked Brew in Bangor held its grand reopening on Wednesday.

Regulars flocked back to the coffee shop on Park Street to see what changes were in place.

Mother and daughter-in-law co-owners Mary and Carrie Holt say they upgraded the entryway for better customer flow.

They also completely remodeled the counter and barista areas for more efficiency.

They say it took a little longer to complete than they expected, but they’re thrilled with the outcome.

“We’re just so happy to be back open, to see everyone’s faces and for them to have a nice, efficient way in and way out. We’ve been planning this for how long, Mary?” said Carrie.

“We’ve been planning it for two years! We saw it coming and we said, ‘We can’t do another summer without having a more efficient barista area and being able to move people through quicker.’ You know, wait times stink when you want you coffee in the morning,” said Mary.

The timing of the reopening just so happened to fall on National Cold Brew Day, one of their specialties.

They make their all of their own flavors, from caramel, locally-sourced maple, lavender, rose, and more.

