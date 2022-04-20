Advertisement

‘Sup Denverites?’: City of Denver’s cringeworthy ‘420′ post causes cannabis law confusion

The City of Denver addresses a questionable post about a 4/20 festival. (SOURCE: KMGH, CITY AND COUNTY OF DENVER GOVERNMENT)
By Jaclyn Allen
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) – People across the country are celebrating the many benefits of cannabis Wednesday. The celebrations include the “4/20 festival” in Denver.

The city promoted the event on social media but quickly took the post down after pushback.

At a time when a lot of people are watching, it’s not a great look for the City of Denver. The city put up a cringeworthy post on Twitter and Facebook on April 19 in what appeared to be someone trying to sound hip.

After a greeting of “Sup Denverites?,” the post goes on to promote the Mile High 420 Fest happening at Civic Center Park on 4/20.

Their call to action, ‘Fight the stigma surrounding marijuana use’ ends with ‘don’t roll up without a ticket.’

To give some additional context, using pot in public is still not legal in Colorado, so the city’s confusing messaging lit a controversy on social media.

Jenny Schiavone, the city’s chief digital officer, said the post got more of a reaction than she thought it would.

“We definitely realized pretty quickly that we were inadvertently stirring up some controversy from the city side that we did not intend to do,” she said.

So much controversy was generated that the city took the unusual step of removing this post, saying they generally do not promote events not sponsored by the city.

And for anyone who thinks the city might be chill about 4/20, the Office of Marijuana Policy sent out a reminder that consumption of marijuana at the Mile High 420 Fest is strictly prohibited, even throwing in the threat of a prison sentence.

Schiavone said she could see how the city’s post caused confusion.

“In my role, I saw that confusion and I understand that maybe removing the post could cause a little bit of confusion as well,” she said. “Obviously, you know, we hope that we don’t make mistakes like this in our messaging and in our … brand content.”

The city has put up a replacement message on social media that’s not nearly as hip, emphasizing Denver’s still very strict consumption rules.

The festival will be restricted to attendees 21 years and older next year.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta
Man shot after entering Augusta federal building with knife and physically assaulting guard, FBI says
Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say

Latest News

The family’s attorney says they were only told the 9-year-old boy had a “gash,” but it ended up...
Family: 9-year-old boy's finger amputated after fall at school
A bill in Tennessee passed the Senate that would require DUI drivers to pay child support if a...
Bill requiring convicted drunken drivers to pay child support if parent dies passes Senate
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed
Travelers enter a security line at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Providence,...
Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate