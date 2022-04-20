Advertisement

Police: Woman posed as health aide to steal from seniors

Prison cell wall
Prison cell wall(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say they have arrested a woman on charges that she posed as a health aide and stole dozens of pieces of jewelry and other valuables from seniors.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag says 36-year-old Anne Rose Fleurant of Weymouth faces charges including identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card and improper use of a credit card.

Authorities say they recovered dozens of pieces of jewelry, designer handbags and other valuable items.

Thefts were reported at several living centers, and police believe more victims may unaware of the thefts.

Several of the victims have dementia. Police say they are working to return the stolen items.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

