No tuition increase next year for University of Maine System

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine students attending a school in the University of Maine System will see no tuition increase next year.

Many will also be able to attend without paying out-of-pocket for tuition and fees thanks to the supplemental budget that was signed by Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday.

The budget provides nearly $8 million in one-time funding to offset in-state undergraduate and graduate tuition increases planned for the 2022–23 academic year.

We’re told this will save those enrolled full time in 2022–23 up to $582.

This is the seventh time in a decade the state’s public universities will keep in-state tuition flat.

