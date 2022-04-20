Advertisement

Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm

A Waldo County resident has died after being infected by a rare virus spread by infected ticks
By WMTW
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALDO COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - A Waldo County resident has died after being infected by a rare virus spread by infected ticks, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed.

Officials say the adult-aged person developed neurological symptoms and died while in the hospital. They believe the person became infected with the Powassan virus while in Maine.

Powassan virus is a rare illness spread by an infected woodchuck or deer tick bite.

Officials consider the virus rare in the United States, with only about 25 cases reported each year since 2015. In Maine, there have been 14 cases reported since 2010.

“Ticks are active and looking for a host to bite right now,” director of the Maine CDC Nirav D. Shah said. “I urge Maine people and visitors to take steps that prevent tick bites.”

Symptoms of the virus usually start one week to one month after the tick bite. Symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures or memory loss.

Some people may experience serious neurologic problems, such as brain or spinal cord inflammation which could result in death.

However, the CDV says many people who are infected do not get sick. No specific treatment is available for the virus, but you are asked to contact your health provider if you develop symptoms.

For more information about tick-borne diseases, click here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta
Man shot after entering Augusta federal building with knife and physically assaulting guard, FBI says
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say

Latest News

Versant Power
Deadline for winter moratorium on electricity shutoffs ends
A group of public health advocates and their legislative allies are urging Gov. Janet Mills to...
Advocates urge Mills to sign Good Samaritan bill
Program participants and staff at Downeast Horizons do their part to keep local parks clean.
Downeast Horizons cleans up Brewer park ahead of Earth Day
Marijuana
Marijuana enthusiasts reflect on how social stigmas have evolved
Spring Career Fair
Annual Spring Career Fair being held at Bangor Mall Thursday