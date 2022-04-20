Advertisement

Maine man accused of defrauding fed government charged with violating bail

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine man facing a federal trial for alleged Paycheck Protection Program fraud is now behind bars.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday in federal court, a judge found the government presented clear and convincing evidence that Nathan Reardon violated his bail conditions.

As part of that agreement, Reardon is prevented from applying for any pandemic-related financial assistance without the approval of his probation officer.

Prosecutors said in applying for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Reardon violated those conditions.

His attorney argued it was not clear the ERA program was, in fact, pandemic-related.

The judge ruled Reardon should have been aware of the program he was applying for.

Reardon will be held without bail until his case is resolved.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta
Man shot after entering Augusta federal building with knife and physically assaulting guard, FBI says
Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say

Latest News

Versant Power
Deadline for winter moratorium on electricity shutoffs ends
A group of public health advocates and their legislative allies are urging Gov. Janet Mills to...
Advocates urge Mills to sign Good Samaritan bill
Program participants and staff at Downeast Horizons do their part to keep local parks clean.
Downeast Horizons cleans up Brewer park ahead of Earth Day
Marijuana
Marijuana enthusiasts reflect on how social stigmas have evolved
Spring Career Fair
Annual Spring Career Fair being held at Bangor Mall Thursday