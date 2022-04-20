Maine man accused of defrauding fed government charged with violating bail

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine man facing a federal trial for alleged Paycheck Protection Program fraud is now behind bars.

During a virtual hearing on Wednesday in federal court, a judge found the government presented clear and convincing evidence that Nathan Reardon violated his bail conditions.

As part of that agreement, Reardon is prevented from applying for any pandemic-related financial assistance without the approval of his probation officer.

Prosecutors said in applying for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, Reardon violated those conditions.

His attorney argued it was not clear the ERA program was, in fact, pandemic-related.

The judge ruled Reardon should have been aware of the program he was applying for.

Reardon will be held without bail until his case is resolved.

