Maine artisan competing to become a ‘DIY Hero’

WINDSOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine Army National Guard Veteran has found a passion for crafting small batch leather goods.

“I take a lot of pride in my work,” said Amie Kennedy of Kennedy & Company. “I make very small batches of things. It is all by hand, by me. Attention to detail was definitely something that I learned from the service.”

Kennedy took away many life lessons from her 13-year career as a Supply Sergeant in the Maine Army National Guard.

She is now using her skills to craft small leather goods from her home in Windsor.

“I make a lot of bags. I make billfolds. I make cast iron handle covers. That is my biggest seller, I think. That, and the minimalist wallets,” she said.

She applies new and old techniques to her work.

“I feel like it’s reminiscent of the old times when people would make things and be able to sell them to friends and family, and they would last for a very long time,” said Kennedy.

After losing her job in 2020, Amie put all her effort into her business - ‘Kennedy and Company.’

“When the furlough happened, I was at home a lot, so I started watching a lot of YouTube videos, and that’s kind of how I picked it up,” she said.

Her entire product line is inspired by Maine.

“It’s not really a job to me, it’s more of a passion,” said Kennedy. “Because it’s made here in Maine, I want people to have a sense of pride in knowing that they purchased a really high-quality leather good.”

Kennedy & Company has gained traction in the last few years. Her work can be seen on display at The Lost Kitchen in Freedom.

“I make some of their cast iron leather handle covers. I also make some potholders. They purchased some wax canvas aprons. I have been having a really good time with that,” she said.

In March 2021, she was featured in an episode of ‘Maine Cabin Masters.’

“They reached out to me, and I got to do some hand tooled leather seats for that show. It’s been a really fun journey,” said Kennedy.

Now she is hoping to be named the next big name in DIY. She is a quarterfinalist in the DIY Hero Contest.

If she wins, she will get a spread in ‘Make Magazine’ and take home $25,000.

She hopes to use those funds to build a dedicated studio to host classes on leather work for veterans like herself and others who want to learn the craft.

“I’ve had people reach out but where my studio is so small and it’s in my house, it’s not really feasible. So, I do plan to try to build that outbuilding studio space with it,” she said.

Voting for this round ends Thursday, April 21 at 7pm.

Click here to vote for Amie.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.