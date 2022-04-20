Lewiston city council passes homeless shelter moratorium

LEWSITON, Maine (WMTW) - Lewiston city council voted 4-3 in favor of a moratorium on the construction of any new low or no barrier homeless shelters in the city. The measure prevents any new low-barrier shelters through September.

The moratorium blocks the creation of any low-barrier homeless shelters through September. (WMTW)

The ordinance takes aim at plans for a new 24-hour low barrier homeless shelter in Lewiston. Opponents worry that such a facility would create a public safety risk, saying they want more time to research the impacts of 24-hour shelters.

The moratorium has been in discussion since February with multiple versions of the texts and public comment periods taking place over the past few weeks.

During Tuesday’s meeting, public comment lasted for over an hour. A few people spoke in favor of the moratorium, but the vast majority of the speakers were against it.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.