Gov’s utility accountability legislation tabled and in limbo

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal to place new regulations on electric utilities was in limbo after failing to win enough support in the House.

The bill would bring new accountability to Central Maine Power and Versant Power by establishing new performance measures and adding financial penalties for failure to meet the benchmarks.

An amendment would also address power grid upgrades.

The bill passed in the Maine Senate, but it was tabled Tuesday in the House.

That could spell the end of further attempts to regulate the utilities during this legislative session.

