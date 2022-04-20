Governor signs bill closing loophole on out-of-state waste

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill that closes a loophole that allowed out-of-state garbage to be dumped in a state-owned landfill.

Sarah Nichols from the Natural Resources Council of Maine said the bill, signed by the governor on Monday, makes sure landfills are managed with communities’ best interests in mind.

The law ends a loophole that allowed trash from Massachusetts and New Hampshire to be processed in Maine, reclassified as Maine waste and then dumped in the Juniper Ridge landfill, near Old Town.

