Sun & Clouds, Breezy This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper level energy will move to our east this afternoon taking the shower chances with it. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the day. With low pressure to our north and high pressure building towards the region, the gusty west/northwest breeze will continue with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible through the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 40s to low 50s for highs this afternoon. Skies will be clear tonight with lows dropping to the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state.

High pressure will give us some sunshine to start the day Thursday but as the high moves to our east during the day, we’ll see increasing clouds as the day progresses ahead of an approaching cold front. The approaching cold front will bring us a chance for some scattered showers during the afternoon with more numerous showers expected Thursday evening and Thursday night as the front crosses the state. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Upper level energy will move through the state Friday morning keeping the chance of showers in the forecast for the first half of Friday. As the upper level energy moves to our east and high pressure moves towards the area, skies will brighten Friday afternoon. The wind looks to be fairly breezy Friday too with gusts to 30 MPH possible. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s for most spots. High pressure brings us a nice weekend with sunshine expected both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures both days will be in the 50s.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs between 42°-52°. West/northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows between 27°-37°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs between 46°-53°. South wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible especially along the coast.

Friday: A few showers possible during the morning then brightening skies and breezy during the afternoon. Highs mainly in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

