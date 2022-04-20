Downeast Horizons cleans up Brewer park ahead of Earth Day

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Downeast Horizons are getting a head start on Earth Day by cleaning up Maple Street Park in Brewer.

Every year, program participants and staff at Downeast Horizons do their part to keep local parks clean.

It’s just one of the ways they assist and support individuals with developmental disabilities to live complete and fulfilling lives.

“It’s more about getting them involved in the community and seeing what goes into keeping their communities looking nice. It’s something that we implement around our own program all the time. And with opportunities like Earth Day, it gets them further out into the community and they’d get more and more opportunities to really just help other people out,” said Nicholas Avery, Downeast Horizons staff.

Avery says the spring clean up isn’t just about doing chores around the yard.

“We talked about the other things we can do while we’re at this field. Once we’re done cleaning up it’s not just about getting it done, it’s about having the opportunity to do it,” said Avery.

Grace Qualey says it’s a great way for the students to have fun together while lending a helping hand.

“Most of the time both of our groups come in at different times of the day. So this gives them a chance to really be able to spend time with their friends and to be able to just really give back to their community,” said Qualey, Downeast Horizons staff.

“I’m helping other people as well as doing it with other people that I enjoy being around and just helping other people makes me feel good,” said Michael Mooney, program participant.

As we approach Earth Day this year, Mooney says it’s really quite easy to help do your part.

“If you’re all like walking your dog or like just outside with friends and you see any like little piece of trash, it only takes like two seconds to just pick it up. And even that can make a difference in this world,” said Mooney.

