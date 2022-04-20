Deadline for winter moratorium on electricity shutoffs ends

Maine (WABI/WAGM) - The deadline for the winter moratorium on electricity shutoffs has ended.

The recent spike in energy supply prices many have some customers worried about how they will pay their bill.

Versant Power says customers who may have accrued a backlog or who are struggling to pay their utility bill should get in touch with them.

”There is a lot of opportunities for them to work with us to determine a payment plan that can help them pay back their bill while not adding to their debt,” said Judy Long, Versant Power.

The company says it will try to reach out to customers before they disconnect power.

Versant says they would never disconnect customers on a Friday, a weekend, or heading into a holiday.

