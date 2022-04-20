Advertisement

Deadline for winter moratorium on electricity shutoffs ends

By WABI News Desk
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI/WAGM) - The deadline for the winter moratorium on electricity shutoffs has ended.

The recent spike in energy supply prices many have some customers worried about how they will pay their bill.

Versant Power says customers who may have accrued a backlog or who are struggling to pay their utility bill should get in touch with them.

”There is a lot of opportunities for them to work with us to determine a payment plan that can help them pay back their bill while not adding to their debt,” said Judy Long, Versant Power.

The company says it will try to reach out to customers before they disconnect power.

Versant says they would never disconnect customers on a Friday, a weekend, or heading into a holiday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta
Man shot after entering Augusta federal building with knife and physically assaulting guard, FBI says
Mainer dies following rare virus spread by tick bite, officials confirm
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say

Latest News

A group of public health advocates and their legislative allies are urging Gov. Janet Mills to...
Advocates urge Mills to sign Good Samaritan bill
Program participants and staff at Downeast Horizons do their part to keep local parks clean.
Downeast Horizons cleans up Brewer park ahead of Earth Day
Marijuana
Marijuana enthusiasts reflect on how social stigmas have evolved
Spring Career Fair
Annual Spring Career Fair being held at Bangor Mall Thursday