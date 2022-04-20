Clear & Chilly Overnight, More Clouds & Breezy Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As high passes to our south this evening, skies will clear, and winds will taper off. A combination of the light winds and clear skies overnight will result in lows dropping below freezing for many locations. The growing season has not officially started, so no Frost/Freeze headlines will be issued.

Skies will be mostly clear for the first part of Thursday as an area of high pressure passes to our south. The high will eventually move to our east allowing clouds to move in during the afternoon. An area of low pressure will pass to our north. This will interact with the exiting high to produce breezy conditions for the afternoon. Winds out of the south will gust up to 30 mph at times. Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s & low 50s. There will be a cold front associated with the low that will begin to move through the region by late afternoon/early evening. This front will bring the chance of scattered showers overnight with a few showers lingering into early Friday morning.

A ridge of high pressure will move in by Friday afternoon and will remain in control through the weekend. Before the ridge moves in, some clouds and a few spot showers will be possible Friday morning. By the afternoon, drier, brighter & breezy conditions can be expected. Winds on Friday will be out of the WNW and will gust near 30 mph. Friday will be one of the warmest days of the week with highs reaching the 50s & low 60s.

Quiet & dry conditions stick around through the weekend thanks to the area of high pressure. Mostly sunny skies can be expected on both days with highs mostly in the 50s. Dry and pleasant conditions last through Monday before an area of low pressure will move through Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. This will bring showers & cooler temperatures back to the forecast.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with chilly temperatures. Lows ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Winds will die down becoming light & variable.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds during the late morning. Showers possible during the late afternoon & evening. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Winds increasing during the afternoon, southerly gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning followed by afternoon sunshine. Highs in the 50s & low 60s. Breezy WNW winds gusting near 30 mph at times.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the 40s & 50s.

