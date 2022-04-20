Black Bears’ Noah Lewis wins America East Pitcher of the Week

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Noah Lewis won America East Pitcher of the Week.

He earned it with five shutout relief innings in Sunday’s 7-6 Game 2 win over UAlbany (WABI)

“Mentally, I just thought one pitch at a time. If I missed high, I’d think what to follow off that in the zone. Instead of thinking three pitches ahead, I just focused on one at a time. I pounded the zone better. I still had three walks, but I made more quality pitches,” said Lewis, sophomore pitcher.

Next up for the Black Bears is a Friday-Sunday series against UMass Lowell in Orono.

