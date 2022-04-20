Advertisement

Annual Spring Career Fair being held at Bangor Mall Thursday

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Job seekers and employers alike have a chance to find their match during a job fair on Thursday in Bangor.

Partners at the Tri-County CareerCenter are hosting their annual Spring Career Fair at the Bangor Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m/

Organizers say around 70 employers will be there.

They say there are openings for a variety of positions for all experience levels.

”Employers are definitely looking for interested and qualified job seekers and they’re looking for anybody and any individual who’s willing to work. That’s the definition of qualified: someone who is interested and seeking that employment opportunity. And these employers are letting individuals know we are here to help those people out and that we want individuals to come work for us,” said Lucio Gonzalez, Maine Department of Labor CareerCenter consultant.

Gonzalez encourages both employers and anyone seeking employment to use the resources available through the Maine Department of Labor.

He says local career centers can help with crafting a resume and interview preparation.

