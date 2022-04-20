4 hospitalized after head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday

LIVERMORE, Maine (WABI) - A head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday afternoon has sent 4 people to the hospital.

State Police say they responded to the area of Federal Road, just north of the intersection of Canton Road just before 3.

Officials say four occupants were involved, and all were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

No names have been released pending family notification.

Officials say the road has been shut down since 3.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

If you witnessed the accident, you are asked to contact Trooper Nicholas Watson at 624-7076 Opt. 9 or by email, nicholas.e.watson@maine.gov.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.