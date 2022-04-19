Richmond girls collect food donations in order to help others

RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - What started out as an act of kindness led two Richmond girls to give back.

“We wanted to help the people who don’t have that much,” said Aubrey Swift.

Eleven-year-old Aubrey Swift and 12-year-old Josie Wells are best friends.

They are both students at Richmond Middle and High School.

One day during lunch, they noticed a girl sitting by herself.

“We decided to sit with her, and we realized she doesn’t have that much,” said Swift.

That prompted the girls to do something.

“We decided to start making flyers,” said Swift.

With their parents’ blessing, they worked on the flyers each day after school, but it didn’t end there.

“We put boxes out in multiple stores across Richmond,” said Josie Wells.

The boxes were in stores like the Flower Spot, Kimberly’s Restaurant, and even the public library. There, people were able to leave food items to be donated.

“We would collect the food and bring it to her house and just a couple of weeks ago, we took the rest of the food and gave it to the food pantry,” said Wells.

The girls said they learned a lot about themselves during this project. Their biggest takeaway is helping others in need.

“Try and help people whenever you see someone needs help,” said Wells.

Even at their young age.

“Anybody our age can do anything they want as long as they put their mind to it,” said Swift.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.