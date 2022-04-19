Rain, Snow & Gusty Wind Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will track just west of Maine during the day today, keeping us on the warmer side of the storm. Precipitation will develop from west to east across the state during the early to mid-morning hours. At the onset, precipitation will fall as wet snow or sleet from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward with plain rain elsewhere. The snow and sleet will gradually change to rain from south to north by late morning into the early afternoon. Before any changeover occurs, snow/sleet accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward, with the highest amounts in the higher elevations. South of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, precipitation will be in the form of rain. Precipitation will be heavy at times this morning through the early afternoon then taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state as the afternoon progresses. Rainfall totals will range from .5″-1″ on average for areas north and west of I-95 with 1″-3″ expected along and to the south and east of I-95, the higher totals falling across Hancock and Washington counties. Drier air moving into the mid-levels of the atmosphere this afternoon may allow for some breaks of sunshine later this afternoon and early this evening. Temperatures today will top off in the 40s to near 50°. The other concern with this system today will be a strong, gusty wind. Winds out of the east/southeast will average 15-30 MPH throughout the day with gusts to 40 MPH north and west of the interstate up to 50 MPH across the higher terrain), 40-50 MPH for areas south and east of interstate, 50-65 MPH gusts possible along the Downeast coast and Midcoast regions. Power outages will be possible especially for areas closer to the coast. The storm will move to our north tonight, allowing us to dry out a bit with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s. A few rain and/or snow showers will be possible across the north.

A gusty east/southeast wind expected today with the highest gusts up to 65 MPH possible along the Downeast Coast and Midcoast regions. Power outages will be possible. (WABI)

Rain will fall heavily at time this morning through mid-afternoon. Areas north and west of the interstate will see .5" to 1" on average with as much as 1"-3" possible south and east of the interstate with the highest amounts falling over Hancock and Washington Counties. (WABI)

There could still be a few rain or snow showers across the north Wednesday morning but otherwise we’ll see a drier and brighter day with a mix of sun and clouds expected and highs in the 40s to low 50s. It will still be a bit breezy Wednesday, on the backside of the departing storm, with west/northwest winds gusting to 30 MPH at times. Low pressure, passing well to our north on Thursday, will bring us increasing clouds during the morning with a few rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the state. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the 50s. A few showers can’t be ruled out across northern areas Friday as upper level energy moves through the state.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Snow and mixed precipitation changing to rain north of Bangor with periods of rain elsewhere. Precipitation could be heavy at times. Rain will taper to scattered showers from west to east across the state during the afternoon. Some breaks of sunshine possible later this afternoon and early evening. Highs between 42°-51°. East/southeast wind 15-30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH possible north and west of the interstate, 40-50 MPH for areas south and east of interstate, 50-65 MPH gusts possible along the Downeast coast and Midcoast regions.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible for northern locales. Lows between 32°-38°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A few morning snow or rain showers possible across the north otherwise a mix of sun and clouds expected. Breezy. Highs between 42°-52°. West wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with scattered afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible across the north. Highs mainly in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.