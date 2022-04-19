Advertisement

Northern Light EMMC celebrates their volunteers

Eastern Maine Medical Center
Eastern Maine Medical Center(WABI)
By Angela Luna
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The third week of April is National Volunteer Week.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor is celebrating their volunteers this week for all their hard work.

Last year, more than 170 volunteers contributed almost 18,000 service hours to assist patients and staff.

Nine hundred and twenty-five volunteers worked together during the demanding times of the pandemic helping 100,000 members of the community receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Volunteers are always coming up with unique ways to help serve, like the two Carolyns, volunteers who started ‘The Care Cart’ during hospital visits.

“The care cart is really rewarding because the staff is so appreciative of it. We offer drinks and refreshments to them on the floors,” said Carolyn Eaton, volunteer.

“I love hearing the feedback from the staff. It’s like, ‘Oh man, we love seeing you guys. Oh, this makes my day.’ All the feedback we’re getting is just so rewarding,” said Carolyn Hathaway, volunteer.

“They always come in with a smile on their face, a desire to help and give back, and that they just make us smile all the time. So, this is a little something that we can do this week is just to sort of find creative ways to celebrate them,” said Stacey Coventry, MSB, director.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, go to northernlighthealth.org.

