Maine receiving new central voter registration system

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine is getting a new central voter registration system.

Last Friday, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed a $1.8 million contract with Stonewall Solutions for the new system.

It will offer a secure platform for state and municipal level election officials to maintain voter rolls, facilitate absentee and in-person voting, and capture voter participation history.

It will also allow for public facing online portals for absentee ballot requests and tracking, voter registration, and voter information lookup.

We’re told the new CVR will be customized to fit all current Maine election laws and be flexible to allow for further potential modifications in the coming years.

