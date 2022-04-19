Maine Legislature approves supplemental budget that returns $850 to most Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature has overwhelmingly approved a supplemental budget that would send $850 checks to most Mainers.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills proposed returning more than half of the $1.2 billion dollar budget to residents, and the appropriations committee unanimously adopted a bipartisan spending proposal with some changes.

The measure was approved 119-16 in the House and 32-2 in the Senate in a strong show of bipartisanship on Tuesday

Once the governor signs the budget, the checks will begin going out to more than 850,000 residents as early as June.

