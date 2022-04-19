Husson softball riding 12-game win streak toward end of regular season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson softball is rolling this year.

Old Town’s McKenna Smith has been a no-hit pitcher (WABI)

The team’s already got a double-digit winning streak under its belt so far, and Old Town’s McKenna Smith has been a no-hit pitcher.

She explained how the Eagles have been flying lately.

“There just really isn’t one person who’s doing all the work. Stats say what it is, and it may look like it could be one or two, but overall everyone’s doing their job to get on to score the runs,” said Smith, junior pitcher, Old Town graduate.

Smith also gave credit to the coaching staff for guiding the team well in games and finding ways to still improve on the little things along with the Eagles’ stellar play.

