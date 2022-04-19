Governor signs bill to boost Maine’s aerospace industry

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill to create a public-private partnership to help grow the state’s aerospace industry.

Supporters envision the corporation as a central hub for innovation and economic development in the air and space industry in Maine.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, said the effort has been years in the making.

She joined the governor as she signed the bill Tuesday.

