Governor signs bill to boost Maine’s aerospace industry

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed into law a bill to create a public-private partnership to help grow the state’s aerospace industry.

Supporters envision the corporation as a central hub for innovation and economic development in the air and space industry in Maine.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, said the effort has been years in the making.

She joined the governor as she signed the bill Tuesday.

