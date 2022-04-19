Goodwill Northern New England investing in reducing waste

Maine (WABI) - Goodwill Northern New England is investing $1.5 million in new methods of storing and transporting clothing and household donations to help reduce waste.

Starting this week, Goodwill will use boxes and pallets made from more sustainable materials that are safer for employees, waste less, and save money.

The nonprofit had been using regular cardboard boxes and wooden pallets to move between 50 to 60 million pounds of donations every year.

The new investment is part of Goodwill’s larger sustainability plan in its retail operations.

”Goodwill is all about reuse. That’s why we’re here, is to help people and the Earth. So, this move just made sense, to stop wasting as much cardboard, and make sure that what we invest in lasts a bit longer,” said Heather Steeves, Goodwill Northern New England communications manager.

For more information on donating to Goodwill, visit goodwillnne.org.

