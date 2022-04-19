Advertisement

Goodwill Northern New England investing in reducing waste

Goodwill will use boxes and pallets made from more sustainable materials that are safer for...
Goodwill will use boxes and pallets made from more sustainable materials that are safer for employees, waste less, and save money.(Heather Steeves)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Goodwill Northern New England is investing $1.5 million in new methods of storing and transporting clothing and household donations to help reduce waste.

Starting this week, Goodwill will use boxes and pallets made from more sustainable materials that are safer for employees, waste less, and save money.

The nonprofit had been using regular cardboard boxes and wooden pallets to move between 50 to 60 million pounds of donations every year.

The new investment is part of Goodwill’s larger sustainability plan in its retail operations.

”Goodwill is all about reuse. That’s why we’re here, is to help people and the Earth. So, this move just made sense, to stop wasting as much cardboard, and make sure that what we invest in lasts a bit longer,” said Heather Steeves, Goodwill Northern New England communications manager.

For more information on donating to Goodwill, visit goodwillnne.org.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are responding to an incident in Brewer
Man injured in crash in Brewer
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
A 56-year-old man died inside a southern California car wash after he became trapped between...
Man dies after exiting vehicle while inside car wash, police say
Coronavirus hospital statistics for Monday, April 18, 2022.
Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations up slightly
Air Force One is expected to land at the Pease International Tradeport in Portsmouth around...
President Biden visiting Maine border

Latest News

Officials say four occupants were involved, and all were taken to the hospital with moderate to...
4 hospitalized after head-on crash in Livermore Tuesday
Josie and Aubrey
Richmond girls collect food donations in order to help others
Maine State House
Bill to improve Guard response to sexual abuse becomes law
Voting
Maine receiving new central voter registration system
Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport lifts mask mandate